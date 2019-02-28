Bush Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: Feb. 23, 2019

Location: at the Farm Britton, SD

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Averages:

55 Yearling Bulls – $5,991

Recommended Stories For You

5 Bred Females – $4,400

26 Open Females – $1,996

Lot 10 at $30,000, Bushs High Caliber 674 Dob 2-3-2018, Reg 19355228, Panther CR Incredible 6704 Bushs Factor Gal 3099 sold to Genex Inc. Shawano, WI.

Lot 11 at $20,000, Bushs Without Question 406 Dob 2-5-2018, Reg 19255226, Panther CR Incredible 6704 x Bushs Complex Gal 1386, sold to Big Rol Angus, Detroit Lakes, MN.

Lot 41 at $16,000, Bushs Climate Change 837, Dob 2-6-2018, Reg 19154300, VAR Seedstock 653 x Bushs Belle 4723, sold to Johnathon Lock Macklin, CA.

Lot 37 at 13,000, Bushs New Element 678, Dob 2-6-20187, Reg 19286399, 4M Element 405 x Bushs Miss Blackbird 6576, sold to RK

Angus, Sioux Falls, SD.

Lot 35 at $12,000, Bushs Embassy 669, Dob 1-27-2018, Reg 19255227, 4M Element 405 x Bushs Bando Lass 8150, sold to Tam Grieptrog Hankinson, ND.

Top Selling Female

Lot 79 at $4000, Bushs Lady Seedstock 8709, Dob 2-19-2018, Reg 19286334, VAR Seedstock 653 x Bushs Lady Unbelieable, sold to Craig Pelton Halliday, ND.