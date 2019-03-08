Campbell Red Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: 03/04/2019

Location: Mobridge Livestock, Mobridge, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

This was probably the thickest, stoutest set of bulls Campbell Red Angus has ever offered for their annual bull sale. Robert and Harold had the bulls in great sale condition, and the dispositions of the bulls in the pens were excellent. A very nice sale for the Campbells– however, blowing snow and blustery roads kept the crowd down a bit so there are a few bulls left over. If you need a bull, contact Robert or Harold.

Averages

53 Yearling Red Angus bulls – $3469

7 Registered open heifers – $1614

6 Commercial open heifers – $1200

The top selling bull was lot 3, CBR Bankroll 5260-8239, a 3/18 son of Red Bar-E-L Bankable 140B, selling to Grabo Livestock, Twin Brooks, SD for $10,500.

Lot 1, CBR Final Answer 1174-831, a 3/18 son of Sodak Final Answer B510 sold to Westphal Red Angus, Grass Range, MT for $8,500.

Lot 87, CBR Final Anwer 53-R87, a 3/18 son of Sodak Final Answer B510 sold to Sodak Angus, Reva, SD for $8,000.

Lot 23, CBR Final Answer 393-8123, a 3/18 son of Sodak Final Answer b510 sold to Vincent & Ellen May Marshall, Redfield, SD for $6,000.