Carlson Angus Ranch Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 23, 2019

Location: at the Ranch Mott, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

61 Angus Bulls – $4,296

12 Bred Angus Heifers – $2,241

8 Angus Heifers – $4,806

5 Angus Cows – $2,320

Sale Highlights

Great Day for a sale the Carlson family. They sure had a big crowd on the seats.

Lot 1 at $16,000, Carlson Renown 8011, Dob 1-9-2018, Reg 19325606, SAV Renown 3439 x SAV Madame Pride 0151

sold to Woody Ranch, Bernard, KS.

Lot 67 at $11,500, Carlson Right On 8024, Dob 1-12-2018, Reg 19299998, Carlson Right On 5001 x Carlson Everblack 5004, sold to Mark Dassinger Gladstone, ND.

Lot 68 at $9,500, Carlson Right On 8026, Dob 1-12-2018, Reg 19299999, Carlson Right On 5001 x Carlson Everblack 5004, sold to Colin Schmidt, Manning, ND.

Lot 69 at $9,500, Carlson Cowboy UP 8009, Dob 1-9-2018, Reg 19299997, HA Cowboy UP 5405 x Deer Valley Henrietta 2908, sold to Doug Monson, Bottieau, ND.

Lot 7 at $9,000, Carlson Resource 8086, 3-10-2018 Reg 19323352, SAV Resource 1441 x Carlson Abigale 304, sold to Lee Garrette, Woodworth, ND

Lot 4 at $9,000, Carlson President 8095, Dob 3-15-2018, Reg 19338994, SAV President 6847 x SAV Madame Pride 0151, sold to Corolee Schmidt, Manning, MD.

Top Selling Female

Lot 83 at $8,000, Carlson Madame Pride 8192, Dob 3-5-2018, Reg 19332907 SAV Renown 3439 x SAV Madame Pride 0151, sold to Bruner Angus, Drake, ND.

Lot 92 at $6,750, Carlson Blackbird 8042, Dob 3-2-2018, Reg 19323370, SAV Resource 1441 Carlson Blackbird 204, sold to Scott Katus Watauga, SD.