Cedarflo Angus Ranch

Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2018

Location: Lemmon Livestock Lemmon, SD

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

37 Angus Bulls – $4,194

27 Angus Heifers – $1,365

Cedarflo Angus had a great day for the 2018 bull and heifer sale. The sun shone bright on the bulls and customers alike at Lemmon Livestock. Bidding was very active throughout the sale.

Lot 37 at $7,250, CEDARFLO ARSENAL 37, Jan. 28, 2017, Reg 18953270 Connealy Arsenal 2174 x Cedarflo 5682 Bluecap E 973 sold to Ross Engraf, Hettinger, North Dakota

Lot 247 at $6,000, CEDARFLO ARSENAL 247, Feb. 4, 2017, Reg 18953268 Connealy Arsenal 2174 x Cedarflo 7301 Black Bess 91 sold to Bev Laufer, Hettinger, North Dakota

Lot 67 at $5,750 CEDARFLO ARSENAL 67, Jan. 30, 2017, Reg 18953280 x Connealy Arsenal x Cedarflo U678 Black Bess 113 sold to Rodney Lutz Hettinger, North Dakota.

Lot 147 at $5,750 CEDARFLO COMRADE 147, Feb. 2, 2017, REG 18953262 Connealy Comrade 1385 X Cedarflo 8005 Black Bess 120 Sold to Doxis Inc. Keldron, South Dakota