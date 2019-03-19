Chestnut Angus Sale

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: February 27, 2019

Location: at the farm in Pipestone, Minnesota.

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sales Manager: Eberspacher Enterprises, Inc.

Averages

47 Angus Bulls – $4251

11 Bred Commercial Pairs – $1768

Sale Highlights

Lot # 7 at $30,000, Chestnut Epic WJ 38, Dob 1-3-2018, Reg 19242590, 3F Epic 4631 x Chestnut Wetonka WJ 63, sold to High Ridge Farms, Albemarle, North Carolina.

Lot # 59 at $10,000, 138 3F Epic 4631 x CN PF Beauty 664, sold to Brinkmeyer Farms, Holland, Minnesota.

Lot # 2 at $9,500, Chestnut Royal Stockman 288, Dob 1-27-2018, Reg 19220183, Chestnut Royal Stockman 326 x Chestnut Beauty 236 sold to Doug Simons, Enning, South Dakota.

Lot # 6 at $8,000, Chestnut Bronc 108, Dob 1-9-2018, Reg 19224318, Baldridge Bronc x Chestnut Queen Herself 62, sold to Johnson Angus, Steele, North Dakota.

Lot # 13 at $6,500, Chestnut Epic 58, Dob 1-6-2018, Reg 19275105, 3F Epic 4631 x Chestnut Queen 648, sold to Jason Larson, Slayton, Minnesota.