CK Cattle and Wager Cattle Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 9, 2019

Location: CK Sale Facility, Highmore, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

57 Simmental, SimAngus, and Hereford Bulls – $8,842

46 Bred Heifers – $4,094

Congratulations to the Effling and Wager families for a successful sale this evening in Highmore, South Dakota! A standing room only crowd filled the seats. This firm continues to produce outstanding cattle, not only in the show ring, but in ranches across South Dakota.

Families involved include Lanny and Jayne Wager, Chris and Kristi Effling with daughters, Cagney, Chesney, and Kenidey, and Dusty and Aimee Wager and children, Teigen, Kinsey, and Landan. It was a fantastic lunch at the end of the sale.

Top Selling Simmental and SimAngus Bulls:

Lot 1: WAGR Mr Profit 8038F at $210,000 to Eagles Crest Cattle Company, Fredericksburg, Texas – Profit x Hart Eclipse 510Y (Simmental)

Lot 3: JND Money Maker 813F at $19,500 to Kearns Cattle Company, Rushville, Nebraska – Profit x SAV Net Worth 4200 (1/2 Simmental, 1/2 Angus)

Lot 37: CKCC Ld Hammer 8965F ET at $15,000 to Wheatland Cattle Company and Semex, Inc., Bienait, Saskatchewan, Canada – Mr Tr Hammer 308A ET x GKS Re-Hab (Simmental)

Lot 9: CKCC Mr Profit 8645F at $8,000 to Darren Ridley, Las Animas, Colorado – Profit x SAV Bismarck 5682 (1/2 Simmental, 1/2 Angus)

Lot 2: CKCC Mr Profit 8805F ET at $8,000 to Brian Starr, Dupree, South Dakota – Profit x Leachman Saugahatchee 3000C (1/2 Simmental, 1/2 Angus)

Top Selling Hereford Bull:

Lot 59: Chez/Hara/Pugh Mr 8721F ET at $7,000 to Jim Schuette, Highmore, South Dakota – (Hereford)H FHF Advance 628 ET x MSU TCF Revolution 4R

Top Selling Bred Heifers:

Lot 115: WAGR Ms Profit 7101E at $21,500 to Frecking Livestock, Alpha, Minnesota, and Eagles Crest Cattle Company, Fredericksburg, Texas – Profit x Hart Eclipse 510Y (Simmental) AI bred to MR CCF 20-20, safe AI

Lot 114: WAGR Ms Profit 7054E at $20,500 to Frecking Livestock, Alpha, Minnesota – Profit x Hart Eclipse 510Y (Simmental) AI bred to HOC Dakota 1110, then pasture to R5 Solution E111

Lot 100: WAGR Ms Outlaw 7122E at $12,000 to Austin Dockter, Milbank, South Dakota, Lane Peterson, Holabird, South Dakota, and Chris Heim, Wessington Springs, South Dakota – Outlaw x Remington Lock N Load 54U (Simmental) AI bred to HOC Dakota 1110, safe IA.