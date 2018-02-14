CK & Wager Cattle Inaugural Production Sale

Date: Feb. 10, 2018

Location: CK Sale Facility, Highmore, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Average:

51 Bulls – $5,107

16 reg. Bred Heifers – $3,284

7 Commercial Angus Heifers – $2,785

Congratulations to CK & Wager Cattle Company on an outstanding inaugural production sale! This family operation has been selling Angus/Simmental and Hereford bulls and females by private treaty for 12 years. With increased numbers in their offering, the auction method seemed to be a timely way to market the bulls.

Families involved include Lanny and Jayne Wager, Chris and Kristi Effling with daughters, Cagney, Chesney, and Kenidey, and Dusty and Aimee Wager and children, Teigen, Kinsey, and Landan.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1: Chez Mr. Profit 7707E ET at $15,000 to Todd Klockgether, Charter Oak, Iowa – Profit x Mr Hoc Broker (3/4 Simmental, 1/4 Angus)

Lot 41X: $10,500 to Mike Moser, Lamoure, North Dakota

Lot 47: Chez Leader 7640E ET at $9,000 to Joseph Skavdahl, Marsland, Nebraska, Leader 6964 x MSU TCF Revolution 4R (Hereford)

Top Selling Bred Heifers:

Lot 106: WAGR Miss Profit 6234D at $9,750 to Trey Hardesty, Valparaiso, Indiana – Profit x CNS Dream On L186 (Simmental)

Lot 100: WAGR Miss Vision 6057D at $5,500 to Shipwreck Cattle, Grandview, Texas – Mr CCF Vision x Hart Subzero G322 (Simmental)