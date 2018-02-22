Classic Angus Ranch Bull & Female Sale – Bob & Angela Carlsonn

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 20, 2018

Location: Stockman's Livestock West Dickinson, N.D.

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

39 Angus Bulls – $3,859

11 Bred Heifers – $2,622

26 Commercial Heifers – $1,360

Sale Highlights

What a great set of bulls and females Classic Angus offered on a sunshiny day. The breeders drew a nice crowd for their big day.

Top selling bulls

Lot 11 at $6,250, CLASSIC WIND BREAK 708, Feb. 23, 2017, Reg 18990325, VDAR Wind Break 7062 x Classic Primrose 528 sold to Rand Birkley, Circle, Montana.

Lot 2 at $5,500, CLASSIC TEN SPEED 731, Feb. 26, 2017, Reg 18990328 SAV Ten Speed 3002 x SD Lady 4102 W

sold to Ryan Erickson, New England, N.D.

Lot 28 at $5,500, CLASSIC COURAGE 724, March 13, 2017, Reg 18990339 Connealy Courage 25l x Carlson Lady Prevada 449, sold to Brian Jung, New England, N.D.

Lot 17 at $5,250, CLASSIC WHITLOCK 712, Feb. 26, 2017, Reg 18990329, S Whitlock 179 x Classic Heather Bloom 546, sold to Dean Wagner, Prairie City, S.D.

Top selling Registered Bred Heifer

Lot 59 at $3,500, Classic Forever Lady 609, sold to Askdal Angus Minneota, Minnesota.