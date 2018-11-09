CMZ Red Angus Complete Dispersal Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Nov. 30, 2018

Location: Central Livestock, West Fargo, N.D.

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Averages:

1 Herd Bull – $5,250

Recommended Stories For You

37 Registered Fall Calving pairs – $2,220

5 Commercial Fall pairs – $1,550

4 Registered Fall open heifers – $1,513

Curt and Marilyn Zimdars, Badger, Minnesota, held their complete Red Angus dispersal sale in West Fargo, North Dakota, on Nov. 3. The CMZ herd started as a hobby 27 years ago and expanded into a registered herd from there. With summer pasture becoming shorter and health related issues, they decided to disperse their herd in its entirety.

The top selling lot on the day was the herd bull DAMAR Better Answer, a Jan. 2016 son of Brown Better Answer Z7257 selling to Cross A Simmental, Wimbeldon, North Dakota, at $5,250.

The top selling pair was Lot 27, CMZ Beth 063, a July 2012 daughter of LSF NSF Big Time U203 with a July, 2018 heifer calf at side selling to Wendel Livestock, LaMoure, North Dakota, for $2,800.

Lot 17, RRSS Rhonda 4901, a Nov. 2014 daughter of NCAR Logan Berry 008X with Sept. 2018 heifer calf at side sold to Jeff Stewart, Lake Preston, S.D., for $2,700.

Lot 16, GDAR Misty 25C, a 4/2015 daughter of Dahlke Solid Gold 8545 with 7/18 heifer calf at side sold to Jesse Nelson, Goodrich, Minnesota, for $2,650.

Lot 21, CMZ 1408, an 8/14 daughter of Scott Packer 1207 with 8/18 bull calf at side sold to Kevin Stamer, Hospers, Iowa, for $2,650.