Connealy Angus Fall Bull Sale
November 29, 2018
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Nov. 19, 2018
Location: Sale held at the ranch, Whitman, NE
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
184 Yearling Angus bulls – $7,702
70 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $6,689
Jerry and Sharon Connealy and family held another great Connealy Angus Fall bull sale at the ranch. When sale time rolled around the seats were nearly at capacity with buyers and spectators from from a very large region that were ready to bid and buy these coming two year old and fall yearling bulls.
Topping the sale was lot 176, Connealy Absolute 527C, a 7/17 son of KCF Bennett Absolute with epds of CED 15 BW -.2 WW 85 YW 143 Milk 28 $B $189.12, selling to Alta Genetics, Balzac, AB, CA for $65,000.
Lot 173, Connealy Absolute 5799, another 7/17 son of KCF Bennett Absolute with epds of CED 15 BW -.1 WW 76 YW 133 Milk 19 sold to Bill Dugan, Greeley, NE for $35,000.
Alta Genetics struck again at $25,000 on lot 39, Connealy Treasure 599P, a 7/17 son of MGR Treasure with epds of CED 12 BW .7 WW 73 YW 138 Milk 30 $B $184.91.
Lot 34, Connealy Treasure 558H, a 7/17 son of MGR Treasure sold at $24,000 to Colyer Hereford and Angus, Bruno, ID.
Lot 260, Connealy Template 2736, a 1/17 son of Connealy Template 5416 sold to Mohnen Angus, White Lake, SD for $22,500.
Lot 189, Connealy No Doubt 276P, an 8/17 son of Hoover No Doubt sold for $21,000 to Alta Genetics.
Lot 10, Connealy Plus 580, a 7/17 son of Connealy Confidence Plus went to Mike Baxter, Rockham,SD for $20,000.
Lot 78, Connealy 1682 411P, an 8/17 son of Basin Payweight 1682 sold to Albert Erickson, Seneca, NE for $20,000.
