TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 23, 2019

Location: Miles City Livestock Commission, Miles City, Montana

Auctioneer: Rob Fraser

Averages:

31 Fall Yearling Bulls – $4,677

Recommended Stories For You

72 Yearling Bulls – $3,670

103 Total Bulls – $3,973

A perfect spring day if you could ever make one, April 23, 2019, found a powerful set of bulls offered to the buyers in the seats at Miles City Livestock Commission for the Annual Currant Creek Angus Bull Sale. A nice meal was served prior to the sale compliments of the Eliasson family and there was a large crowd on hand.

Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 3 at $7,500, CCAR COUNSELOR 7161, DOB 11/1/17, AAR COUNSELOR 5180 x SDCC ERICA 76S, sold to Todd Klockgether, Charles Oak IA

Lot 1 at $7,000, CCAR BREAKOUT 7159, DOB 9/30/17, WORTHINGTON BREAKOUT x CIRCLE L LASS 114U, sold to Frank & Lisa Baldik, Harlem, MT

Lot 55 at $7,000, CCAR 1915 PAYWEIGHT FO57, DOB 3/30/18, PAINTROCK PAYWEIGHT 191-5 x CCAR BETTY X0231, sold to S&J Livestock, Jordan, MT

Lot 10 at $6,000, CCAR RESERVE 7115, DOB 12/1/17, JVC RESERVE B424 x SPA 876 OF 218 NS, sold to Russell LaFond, Roy, MT

Lot 9 at $5,750, CCAR RESERVE 7152, DOB 10/15/17, JVC RESERVE B424 x CCAR CHLOE 2275, sold to John Carrel, Columbus, MT