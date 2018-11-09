Diamond D Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens, Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 8, 2018

Location: At the Ranch near Valier, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

97 Coming 2 year old bulls – $4,216

41 Angus bred heifers – $2,015

27 Angus cows – $1,855

15 Red Angus bred heifers – $1,973

29 Red Angus bred cows – $3,158

Once again Diamond D Angus packed the seats of their sale barn located at the ranch near Valier, Montana for their annual bull sale and complete dispersion of their Red Angus herd. The buyers braved the cold but sunny day on November 8th for the opportunity to purchase a great set of coming two year old bulls and a great selection of females. Congratulations on a successful sale!

BLACK ANGUS BULLS

Lot 5U at $9,000, DDA POWDER RIVER 5U, DOB 4/26/17, REG#19000942, DDA ATHABASCA 44P x DDA MELISA 502, sold to Eagle Ridge Ranch Co. Casper, Wyoming

Lot 45U at $8,000, DDA GREAT PLAINS 45U, DOB 5/2/2017, REG#19041477, O C C GREAT PLAINS 943G x DDA SANDY 311, sold to Ole Farms Athabasca, Saskatchewan

Lot 56U at $6,500, DDA ALLIANCE 56U, DOB 5/4/2017, REG#19000797, H A R PINEBANK 443 202 x DDA ZELDA 334, sold to Powder River Ranch Arvada, Wyoming

Lot 99U at $6,500, DDA ALLIANCE 99U, DOB 5/10/17, REG#19000815, H A R PINEBANK 443 202 x DDA WENDY 839, sold to Brown & Brown of MT Inc. Park City Utah

Lot 106 at $6,500, DDA ALLIANCE 106U, DOB 5/11/2017, REG#19000804, H A R PINEBANK 443 202 x DDA Melisa 270, sold Ron Crum Hysham, Montana

RED ANGUS BULLS

Lot 48 at $7,000, RDDA X FACTOR 48U, DOB 5/2/2017, REG#RAA 3951707, RDDA X FACTOR 14M x RDDA HANA 5107, sold to Ole Farms Athabasca, Saskatchewan

Lot 16 at $6,500, RDDA X FACTOR 16U, DOB 4/29/2017, REG#RAA 3951701, RDDA X FACTOR 14M x RDDA SANDY 588, sold to Ron Brossart Leads, North Dakota

Lot 118 at $5,000, RDDA X FACTOR 118U, DOB 5/12/2017, REG#RAA 3941187, RDDA X FACTOR 14M x RDDA MARY 372, sold to Galen Toews Pincer Creek, Alberta

ANGUS HEIFERS

Lot 7128 at $3,800, DDA GALATEA 7128, DOB 5/15/2017,REG#19171286, H A R PINEBANK 443 202 x DDA GALATEA 410, sold to Laura Nolan Tennessee

RED ANGUS HEIFERS

Lot 5107 at $4,750, RDDA HANA 5107, DOB 5/16/2015, REG#RAAA 3498277, RDDA JULIAN 10N x RDDA HANA 8122, sold to Gemstone Cattle Co. Gem Alberta