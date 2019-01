Diamond J Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 25, 2019

Location: at the Ranch, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

73 Angus Bulls – $3,587

Recommended Stories For You

What a great day at Diamond J Angus! Stephanie and John Hatzenbuhler had a great set of bulls for the buyers on a sunny North Dakota January day.

Lot 2 at $18,000 Diamond J Kid Rock 8024 Dob 2-12-2018, Reg 19148820, Diamond J Kid Rock x Diamond J Queen Dolly 5019, sold to Alta Genetics, Denair, California.

Lot 3 at $16,000, Diamond J Performance 8031, Dob 2-12-2018, Reg 19148826, SAV Real Performance 4876 x Diamond J Elba 5234 sold to Alta Genetics.

Lot 6 at $15,000, Diamond J Regency 8140, Dob 2-20-2018, Reg 19148924, Ellingson Regency 5030 EA Rising Star 2510, sold to Alta Genetics.

Lot 69 at $7,500, Diamond J Ten Pro 8382, Dob 3-28-2018, Reg 19157823, EG Ten PO 318 x Diamond J Elba Erica 5172, sold to Alta Genetics.

Lot 16 at $6,500 Diamond J Regency 8006 Dob 2-8-2018, Reg 19148802 Ellingson Regency 5030 x WC objective 2192 494 sold to Voigt Ranch, Halliday, ND.