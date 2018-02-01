Diamond J Angus Annual Production Sale

Date: Jan. 26, 2018

Location: At the Ranch Mandan, ND

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

73 Yearling Bulls – $3,218

23 Two Year Olds Bulls – $2,668

Top Selling Yearling Bulls

Lot 7236 at $8,250, Diamond J Summit, 7236 DOB 3-13-2017, REG 18840700, Schaff Summit 9067 x Diamond J Duchess 4161, sold to Lenitz Ranch, Raleigh, North Dakota.

Lot 7233 at $7,250, Diamond J Payback, 7233 DOB 3-13-2017, REG 18840697, EB Payback L930 x Diamond J Ester 443, sold to Leintz Ranch.

Lot 7226 at $6,750, Diamond J Reputation, 7226 DOB 3-12-2017, REG 18840691, Ellingson Reputation 3023 x EA Blackbird Lass 770 sold to Seller Family Trust, McIntosh, South Dakota.

Lot 7084 at $6,500, DIAMOND J NO DOUBT, 7084 DOB 2-24-2017, REG 18840568, Hoover No Doubt x EA Glamour 911 sold to Edgar Brothers, Rockham, South Dakota.

Top selling Two Year Olds

Lot 6436 at $4,250 Diamond J Resource, 6436 DOB 5-18-16, REG 18501053, Diamond J Resource 4106 x MAS Mollie 642, sold to Gary Helletved, Robinson, North Dakota.

Lot 6160 at $4,000 Diamond J Skipper, 6160 DOB 3-6-2016, REG 18435673, Connealy Skipper x Diamond J Pride 3102, sold to Gary Helletved, Robinson, North Dakota.

LOT 6052, AR $4,000 Diamond J Influence, 6052 DOB 2-19-2016, REG 18502514, SAV INFLUENCE 4043 X EA BETH 992, SOLD TO Wayne Hatzenbuhler Solen, North Dakota.