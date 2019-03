Doll Ranch 39th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 5, 2019

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

92 Charolais Bulls average $4,753

55 Simmental Bulls average $4,264

5 Charolais Open Heifers average $2,453

5 Simmental Open Heifers average $2,600

This was a very impressive set of thick, stout Charolais and Simmental bulls from Charles, Harlan and David Doll for the 39th Annual Doll Ranch Bull Sale.

TOP SELLING CHAROLAIS BULLS:

Lot 51, $16,500, DCR Mr Fraser F243 ET, March 1, 2018 son of WCF Mr Silver Gun 467 sold to C-B Charolais, Montpelier, ND

Lot 58, $14,000, DCR Mr Fortified F278 ET, March 4, 2018 son of LT Ledger 0332 P to Sandmeier Charolais, Bowdle, SD

Lot 15, $11,500, DCR Mr Silver Gun F63, February 9, 2018 son of WCF Mr Silver Gun 467 sold to Curt Neff, Blackfoot, ID.

Triple U Ranch, Akaska, SD got two bulls at $9,000 each. Lot 1, DCR MR. For Max F18 is a Feb. 2018 son of TL Rushmore 8060P and lot 8, DCR Mr Red Outlaw F32, a red factor Feb. 2018 son of Pro-Char Outlaw 13C.

TOP SELLING SIMMENTAL BULLS:

Lot 119. $18,000, DCR Mr Warsaw F113, Black PB, February 16, 2018, Welsh's Warsaw 312Z x DCR Mr Admiral A29, Quandt Bros., Oakes, ND

Lot 157. $10,000, DCR Mr Finnigan F446, Red PB, March 18, 2018, WS Outcross C164 x IPU Black Cinch 125T, Rust Mountain View, Mercer, ND

Lot 108, $9,500, DCR Mr. Franco F38, Red PB, Feb. 2018 son of Kuntz Sherrif 8A to Kathryn Henke, New Salem, ND.