Eagle Pass Ranch Annual Spring Bull Sale

Highmore, SD

3/21/18

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sale Averages:

105 Balancer Bulls – $3,885

37 SimAngus Bulls – $4,445

20 Red Angus Bulls – $3,825

41 Angus Bulls – $3,311

EGL Enterprise E080 – Raile Gelbvieh – St. Francis, KS purchased the top-selling Red Balancer bull by H2R Profitbuilder B403 for $10,500.

EGL Echelon E065 – Alta Genetics – Watertown, WI purchased the high-selling Black Balancer bull by EGL Lock and Load X415 for $9,750. Hamilton Farms – Hitchcock, SD purchased a full brother, EGL Echelon E066 for $9,000.

EGL Expo E7194 – Griswold Cattle – Stillwater, OK bought the top-selling Red Angus bull by RED U-2 Riff 1213C for $9,500. Rob Farlee – Dupree, SD bought EGL Equator E7149, the next high-selling Red Angus bull by AHL Flashback 446B for $8,500.

EGL Express 7042 – Schurrtop Ranch – Farnham, NE bought the top Angus bull by T C A Visionary 158 for $9,500.

EGL Encore E7166 – Green Hills Gelbvieh – Mt. Ulla, ND purchased the top Gelbvieh bull by Danell TD Chico Loco 28Y for $8,500.

EGL Endeavor 08E – D Bar C Ranch – Belgrade, MT bought the top SimAngus bull by Hook's Beacon 56B for $8,500.