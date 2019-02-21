Ekstrum Simmentals Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 16, 2019

Location: At the ranch, Kimball, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Dikoff

Averages:

33 Yearling Simmental bulls – $4,878

Recommended Stories For You

If you like stout, thick Simmental and SimAngus bulls with a touch more frame, Ekstrum Simmental will fit the bill. This is a smaller offering in numbers, but the quality more than makes up for the number of bulls. Great set of both black and red bulls.

The top selling bull was lot 1, EKR Knight Wing 3F, a black purebred, 1/18 son of LFE The Riddler 323F, with 874 lb. weaning wt., 1406 lb. yearling wt. and epds of CE 3.2 BW 4.5 WW 87.4 YW 132.4 Milk 28.1, selling to Warren Zylstra, Geddes, SD for $9,500.

Lot 14, EKR Kidd 339F, a black purebred 2/18 son of SVS Captain Morgan 11Z had a weaning wt. of 916 lb., yearling wt. of 1503 lb. and epds of CE 6 BW 4.5 WW 91.2 YW 141.8 Milk 22.8 sold to Robert Ellingson, Britton, SD for $8,000.

Lot 27, EKR Big Jim 499F, a red purebred, 2/18 son of LFE The Riddler 323B, sold to Ryan Kott, Academy, SD for $6,500.

Lot 30, EKR Red Shasta 547F, a red, purebred 2/18 son of MRL The Starter 39C sold to Cathy & Cody Frei, Halliday, ND for $6,500.