Date of Sale: Sept. 29, 2018

Location: Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, SD

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Announcer: John Johnson

Averages:

Top 5 horses – $7,670

Top 10 horses – $5,815

48 Total horses – $2,635

Ruza Quarter Horses teamed up with a select group of guest consignors to host the annual Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale. Sale horses included a fantastic set of weanlings along with yearlings and two year old prospects out of some of the most recognized stallion and mare lines in the region. Guests include: Johnson Stables, John G. Johnson, Tyrell and Skip Moody, Box K Horton Ranch, 37 Ranch and Langdeau Quarter Horses.

Top Selling horses:

$11,000 – Lot 25, – Streakin Fast Rebel, a 2018 Bay Roan filly sired by A Streak of Fling out of Imarealtreasure x Dash Ta Fame from Ruzsa Quarter Horses to R.I. Tinant, Crookston, Nebraska

$9,000 – Lot 20, – One Famous Phoebe, 2018 Brown Filly, (Hes Relentless – Classic Caliente, Corona Caliente) from Ruzsa Quarter Horses to Staple Triangle Ranch, Eagle Butte, S.D.

$7,500 – Lot 17, – Asporty Fling, 2018 Bay Roan Colt, (A Streak Of Fling – Asporty Chic, Chicks Beduino), from Ruzsa Quarter Horses to Mike McNulty, Woodland, Utah.

$6,250 – 2018 Sorrel Filly, (Mr Sassy Frenchman – Jenny Kirk, No Brakes Now) from John G. Johnson to Myer Performance Horses, St. Onge, S.D.

$4,100 – Lot 12 – Famous Lady Luck, 2018 Gray Filly, (Eddie Stinson – LLE Jillunimator, Mr Illuminator) from Ruzsa Quarter Horses to Tony Langdon, Aubrey, Texas

$4,100–Lot 29 – Fiestas Feature, 2018 Gray Colt (Fiestas Gotta Gun – Ballerinas Feature, Feature Mr Jess) from Ruzsa Quarter Horses to Josh Deknikker, Sioux Falls, S.D.

$4,100–Lot 39 – Hasta Be Past Ya, 2017 Brown Gelding (Hasta Be Fast – Char Char, No Brakes Now) from Johnson Stables to Mike McNulty, Woodland, Utah.