Frenchman Quarter Horses

Date of Sale: Sept. 8, 2018

Location: Rapid City, SD

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Announcer: John Johnson

Averages:

6 Weanlings – $6,300

3 Performance mares – $28,000

7 Broodmares – $16,143

Frenchmans Quarter Horses teamed up with Open Box Rafter Ranch for their annual Quarter Horse production sale held in Rapid City on Sept. 8, 2018. John and Lis Hollman are continuing the legacy of the Frenchmans Quarter Horses founded by Lis's mother, Frances Loiseau. With Lis and John wanting to slow down a bit, they offered a few more mares than usual that were very readily accepted.

Top selling performance mares

$30,000 — Lot 42, Strawberry Frenchgirl, 2015 sorrel mare sired by Pappsito x Frenchmans Isa Dash (Royal Quick Dash), to CO buyer.

$29,000 — Lot 41, Frenchmans Karma, 2016 gray mare sired by Paddys Irish Whiskey x Frenchmans Isa Dash, to SD buyer.

Top selling broodmares

$34,000— Lot 44, Oh La La Frenchgirl, 2011 buckskin mare by Stoli x Frenchmans Violet, to SD buyer.

$21,000 — Lot 46, Jess A Frenchgirl, 2011 Chestnut mare sired by Captain Courage x PCFrenchmanslisbet (Sun Frost), to CA buyer.

Top selling weanlings

$7,750— Lot 55, Frenchmans Jitterbug, 2018 bay filly sired by Tres For Me x Special French Lady (Special Effort), to CA buyer.

$7,000— Lot 53, Firewater Bonita, 2018 bay filly sired by Firewater Frenchmans x Oats and Whiskey (Paddys Irish Whiskey), to ND buyer.