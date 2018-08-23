Fulton Family Quarter Horses Production Sale

Date: Aug. 17, 2018

Location: Cherry County Fairgrounds, Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Announcer: John Johnson

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

The 2018 Fulton Family Performance Horse and Production Sale was held August 17, 2018 with a large crowd of eager buyers, as well as numerous absentee buyers from across the country. The overall sale average for all lots was $14,868 for another outstanding set of prospects at the Fulton Sale.

Recommended Stories For You

Fulton's standout sire, A Streak of Fling, has surpassed $3.5 million in progeny earnings this year and interest is strong in his bloodlines with two-year old offspring fetching an average of $24,333. CS Flashlight has again proven himself as a sire, especially crossed on A Streak of Fling daughters, with some of the flashiest, rodeo built progeny to date selling for an average of $12,600 in the two-year olds. Junior sire, A Dash Ta Streak, wowed the crowd as he was visiting from his home at Highpoint Performance Horses, and had a two-year old son sell for $9,500.

The high seller of the day was lot 3, Streakin Silkpanties, a two-year old bay roan mare sired by A Streak of Fling and out of Famous Silk Panties by Dash Ta Fame. Her proven pedigree from top to bottom features the outstanding dam, Famous Silk Panties, who has over $235,000 lifetime barrel racing earnings. This silky-moving filly, consigned by Fultons, brought $62,000 and sold to Rafael Celeste, Oklahoma.

Second high seller was lot 2, Fling A Penny, sired by A Streak of Fling and out of the dam, Short Penny by Dash Ta Fame. This two-year old sorrel mare was not only pretty as a penny but is a full sister to the stand out performer, Fame Fling N Bling (LTE $765,000), and the last of this bloodline to sell at the Fulton auction. She was consigned by Fultons and brought $43,000 – she will 'shine' with her new owner, the talented photographer, Bee Silva, Texas.

A Streakin Traffic, a shapely buckskin weanling stallion, sired by A Streak of Fling and consigned by Fultons, was lot 23, and sold for $28,000 to Sally Widdows, Washington. This beautiful buckskin's dam is Morning Traffic by Frenchmans Guy. She is still running in barrel racing competition and and boasts lifetime earnings of $120,000!

Lot 1, Streakin Kingfatima, a two-year old bay roan stallion and lot 5, Tiny Gay Fling, a two-year red roan filly, both sired by A Streak of Fling, brought $26,000 each and sold to Howard Curtis, Colorado and Mike Larson, Nebraska, respectively. Lot 10, Streakinfrench Flash, the high selling two-year old sired by CS Flashlight, brought $15,000 and is heading home to Chris and Kim Abbott, Nebraska.