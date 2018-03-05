Fuoss Angus Ranch of Draper, SD

Date: Mar. 1, 2018

Location: at the ranch, northeast of Draper, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

65 reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $4,170

9 reg. two-year-old Angus Bulls – $4,416

Fuoss Angus Ranch hosted a nice crowd on a beautiful day for their annual spring bull sale. This well-grown set of bulls had an abundance of muscle expression. Many repeat buyers were on hand. Dave and Mike had their herd bull, Varilek Confidence 3004 0, on display. This very docile bull was an extremely impressive individual. He was long-bodied, with a massive body capacity. The ribs after the sale were very delicious and much appreciated.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 740: $12,500 to Doug Perry, Presho, South Dakota – Varilek Confidence 3004 x Mogck Sure Shot 260

Lot 741: $12,000 to Iverson Angus Ranch, Murdo, South Dakota – Varilek Confidence 3004 0 x SAV Bismarck 5682

Lot 742: $8,750 to Iverson Angus Ranch, Murdo, South Dakota – Varilek Confidence 3004 0 x Mogck Sure Shot 260

Lot 720: $7,750 to Kevin Meyers, Draper, South Dakota – RB Tour of Duty 177 x TC Aberdeen 759

Lot 733: $7,250 to Randy Knippling, Gann Valley, South Dakota – Mohnen Impressive 1093 x Varilek Program 2062 30