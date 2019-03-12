Fuoss Angus Ranch of Draper, SD

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Mar. 7, 2019

Location: at the ranch, northeast of Draper, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

63 reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $4,127

21 reg. two-year-old Angus Bulls – $3,524

Fuoss Angus held their Angus bull sale on another day that was less than desirable. However, a great crowd showed up with many repeat buyers.

This well-grown set of bulls had an abundance of muscle expression. This was a solid sale for the Fuoss family. The ribs after the sale were the real deal!

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 785: (two-yr-old) $10,500 to Larry Ryno, Wood, South Dakota – LT Celtic 3094 x Mytty In Focus

Lot 857: (yearling) $10,000 to Troi Valburg, White River, South Dakota – Varilek Confidence 3004 0 x SchurrGene 2063 2595

Lot 808: (yearling) $9,750 to Troi Valburg, White River, South Dakota – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x Mogck Bullseye

Lot 878: (yearling) $8,250 to Doug Perry, Vivian, South Dakota – Woodhill Prophet Y79-B76 x Mogck Upward 1320

Lot 804: (yearling) $7,000 to Doug Perry, Vivian, South Dakota – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x Mogck Upward 1320