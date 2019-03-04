Gant Angus and Polled Hereford Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 22, 2019

Location: at the ranch west of Geddes, SD

Auctioneers: Chisum Peterson, Chamberlain, SD

Averages:

18 reg. two-yr-old Hereford Bulls – $4,083

24 reg. two-yr-old Angus Bulls – $3,632

Gant Angus and Polled Herefords, owned by Dennis and Mark Gant and their families, once again rolled out the hospitality for their annual two-year-old bull sale at their ranch near Geddes. These families continue to carry on the tradition of good livestock that has been in their family for over 100 years.

This was truly an outstanding set of two-year-old bulls. I was very impressed with the quality of these bulls up and down the line. The weather was not overly favorable on sale day. The Gant cattle carry a strong guarantee, and are kept free of charge until April, and then delivered for free.

Top Selling Hereford Bulls:

Lot 10: $8,250 to Devin Backes, Platte, South Dakota – Gant Revolution 353C x BBH 122H Newton 315N

Lot 1: $7,000 to Dennis Beckmann, White Lake, South Dakota – Pyramid Homegrown 4151 x SHF Rib Eye M326 R117

Lot 4: $5,000 to Robertson Stock Farm, Wagner, South Dakota – Pyramid Homegrown 4151 x KCF Bennett 3008 M326

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 33: $5,750 to Larry Schweigert, Gregory, South Dakota – War Upgrade Y155 x Millers In Focus A464

Lot 43: $5,500 to Robertson Stock Farm, Wagner, South Dakota – Mogck Bullseye 174 x War Final Answer W018 T219

Lot 39: $4,500 to Jacob Peterson, Geddes, South Dakota – Mogck Bullseye 174 x War Upgrade Y 155 U 161

Lot 35: $4,500 to Robertson Stock Farm, Wagner, South Dakota – Mogck Bullseye 174 x War Final Answer W018 Y219