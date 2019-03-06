Graesser Brothers 10th Annual Sale

Date of Dale: Saturday, March 2, 2019

Location: Winner Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Cody Moore

Averages:

43 Angus yearling bulls – $3,901

8 Simm/Angus yearling bulls – $3,563

The Graessers welcomed a crowd of hearty bull buyers to the Winner Livestock Auction for the their 10th Annual Angus and Sim/Angus production sale on what has turned out to be a normal winter's day in South Dakota.

The top selling Angus yearling bull purchased by Green Mountain Angus of Ryegate, Montana was Lot 41 a son of "Dimond Generation 41D2" that brought $10,500 and posted a 116 weaning ratio along with a 117 yearling ratio and had an average daily gain of 4.25 pounds.

Lot 16 had a price tag of $7,500 and was purchased by Bennett Haines out of Gregory, South Dakota. He was sired by "GB Registry G71D" and had an adjusted 205 day weight of 808 pounds.

Coming in a close third for top selling bull was a "Brookdale Cash 665" son with an adjusted 205 day weight of 743 pounds purchased by Craig Theiman of Clearfield, South Dakota for a price of $7,250.

Rounding out the top four was Lot number 26, sired by "Brookdale Cut Up 644". This bull had an adjusted 205 weight of 738 pounds and also sold to Bennett Haines of Gregory for $6,000.00.

The top Simm/Angus yearling bull was Lot number 56, a son of "GB Registry G71D" that had a 733 pound adjusted 205 and was purchased by Lane Christensen of Kennebec, South Dakota for $5,250.