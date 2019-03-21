Gray’s Angus Ranch Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 20, 2019

Location: Sale at the ranch, Southwest of Harrison, NE

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

50 Two Year old Angus bulls – $4,325

71 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,447

121 Total bulls – $3,809

A beautiful sunny day with a slight breeze welcomed the Gray Family for their annual bull sale. This was a postponed date from an earlier day when the weather was not as agreeable. Though they didn't actually get the amount of snow forcasted for the ranch, there was plenty of snow in the local area.

The bulls in this sale were fed a growing ration, with a 3 pounds per day gain goal. The bulls looked fantastic with a large selection of both calving ease and growth bulls that are sound.

Top selling two year old bulls:

Lot 55 – $6,000 – son of Gray's Black Granite 265 sold to Nicole Pfrang, Goff, KS

Lot 16 – $6,000 – son of Granger Great Falls 053 sold to Dean Cape, Toledo, IA

Lot 27 – $5,750 – son of Gray's Black Granite 265 sold to Todd Peterson, Edgemont, SD

Lot 30 – $5,500 – son of Gray's Tradition 7193 sold to Mike Phillips, Lisco, NE

Lot 41 – $5,500 – son of Gray's Transition 173 sold to Norma Bruegger, Lusk, WY

Top Yearling bulls:

Lot 112 – $9,250 – son of Gray's Pioneer 903 sold to Bryan Palm, Mitchell, NE

Lot 100 – $6,500 – son of Gray's Pioneer 903 sold to Bryan Palm, Mitchell, NE

Lot 77 – $5,750 – son of Musgrave Aviator sold to George Etchemendy, Douglas, WY

Lot 142 – $5,000 – son of Quaker Hill Rampage 0A36 sold to Spear Diamond Ranch, Scottsbluff, NE