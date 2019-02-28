TSLN Rep

Scott Dirk

Email Address to send proof to

sdirk@tsln-fre.com

Name of Sale

Hart Angus Farms 44th Annual Production Sale

Recommended Stories For You

Date of Sale

02/25/2019

Location

Sale held at the farm, Frederick, SD

Auctioneer

Wes Tieman

Sales Manager

CK6 Consulting

Averages

86 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $5,461

10 Registered Open heifers avg. $10,700

Comments

The Hart Family has long been known for breeding wide topped, thick butted, stout bulls for many years. This years sale offering lived up to those expectations. Bulls with a touch more frame, packed with performance and red meat, backed by top Angus genetics. There was a very nice crowd that was able to dig out of the weekend of fresh, blowing snow.

Topping Selling bulls.

Lot 1, Hart Valor 8576, a 2/18 son of PA Valor 201 to Grimmius Cattle Co., Strathmore, CA for $40,000.

Lot 5, Hart the Rock 8192, a 2/19 son of KCF Bennet TheRock A473 to Alta Genetics, Balzac, AB, CA for $19,000.

Lot 2, Hart Valor 8581, a 2/18 son of PA Valor 201 selling to Lynn Haugen, Hanniford, ND for $12,000.

Lot 4, Hart Weigh Up 8547, a 2/18 son of Plattemere Weigh Up K360 to Steve Zybach, Briscoe, TX for $10,000.

Lot 6, Hart the Rock 8208, a 2/18 son of KCF Bennet TheRock A473 to Bill Neuschwander, Grygla, MN for $10,000.

Top Heifers:

Lot 109, Hart Misti 8068, a 1/18 daughter of GAR Ashland selling to De-Su Angus, New Albin, IA for $39,000.

Photo #1

Photo #1

Alex_Hart.JPG

Photo #1 Caption

Alex Hart, opening the 44th Annual Hart Angus Farms Bull Sale.

Photo #2

Photo #2

Evan_Merkel.JPG

Photo #2 Caption

Evan Merkel, Ellendale, ND, Hart Angus Farms bull buyer.

Photo #3

Photo #3

Jeff_Bohr_.JPG

Photo #3 Caption

Jeff Bohr, Willman, IA, repeat Hart Angus Farms bull buyer.

Photo #4

bded422afb3735c231a3c80b6db12d4e