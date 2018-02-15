Hart Simmentals 43rd Annual Power Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 8, 2018

Location: At the farm, Frederick, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Average:

90 Simmental Bulls – $6,712

Sale Highlights

What a great set of Simmental Bulls to offer for sale to a full house of buyers.

Lot 12 at $19,000, HART PRIME O17E, Feb. 1, 2018, Reg 3257089, BBS True Justice B10 x Hart Miss 0098C, sold to Barry Emmous Olive, Montana.

Lot 2 at $14,000, HART 102 E, Feb. 20, 2018, Reg 3257131, GLS INTENGRATE Z3 x Hart Miss 138B, sold to Asworth Farm and Ranch Ounge, Saskatchewan.

Lot 23 at $14,000, HART HITMAN 184E, Feb. 28, 2018, Reg 3257313, DKSR Hollow Point C66 x hart Miss 378A sold to Crosslake Farms and Semex Shell Lake, Saskatchewan.

Lot 1 at $12,000, HART BURLINGTON O875, Feb. 18, 2018, Reg 3257180, GLS Integrate Z3 x Hart Miss 196B, sold to Keith Hochhalter, Ashley, South Dakota.

Lot 70 at $11,500, HART DOUBLE SHOT O96E, Feb. 19, 2017, Reg 3257147 JBS Single Shot 601C x Hart Miss 155A, sold to Rocky Kukla Killdeer, North Dakota.