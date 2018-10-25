Hoffman Ranch Hereford and Angus Female Production Sale
October 25, 2018
Date: Sept. 24, 2018
Location: Sale held at the Ranch, Thedford, NE
Auctioneer: Rick Machado
TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk
Averages:
19 Donor Hereford cows – $24,711
46 Hereford heifer calves – $2,277
45 Hereford bred cows. – $3,278
69 Bred heifers – $4,000
2 Steer calves – $2,500
390 Hereford semen units – $228
58 Hereford embryos – $1,709
66 "Bell Ringer bull" semen pkgs – $2,500
10 Angus heifer calves – $19,100
69 Angus bred heifers – $3,080
7 Angus embryos – $11,500
20 Angus semen units – $550
Top Sellers
Hereford:
Donor Cow, RST GAT NST Y79D Lady 54B ET, 5/4/14 by WORR Owen Tankeray Y79D ET; to Lanas Smith, Boulder, Colorado, 1/2 interest, $95,000.
H BL Miss Spice 804 ET, 2/10/18 by H FHF Advance 628 ET; to HME Herefords, Winterville, Georgia, $65,000.
Lot 32, LAR Annsley 843F ET, 4/2/18 by UPS Sensation 2296 ET; to Emma Vickland, Longmont, Colorado, $65,000
H JT Miranda 2033, 2/14/12 by AH JDH Cracker Jack 26U ET; to Paul Gross, Iowa, $50,000
H Ms 5139 Advance 4006 ET, 1/11/14 by NWJ 98S R117 Ribeye 88X, ET bred to lLR H 601 ET; to Whispering Pines Farm LLC, Kimball, Minnesota, $47,000
H Lady 8402 ET, 2/10/18 by NJW 135U 10Y Hometown 27A; to Rafter L LLC, Abilene, Texas, $40,000.
H FHF 322 Rita 12F ET, 2/5/18 by CRR 109 Catapult 322; to Roy Allen, Hopkins, Tennessee, $34,000.
Angus:
Hoffman HCC Keymara Katy 18F, 1/28/18 by Musgrave Sky High 1535; to Emma Vickland, $38,500.
H Wallace Elsiemere 839, 2/16/18 by DDA Ignition 1417; to Riggin Stewart, Sterling, Texas, $30,500.
Casino Annie R100, 2/19/18 by WAR Broken Bow B344 T219; to Knox Bros., San Angelo, Texas, $21,000.
WB Lucy 802 of PVF SWSN, 1/6/18 by Dameron Best In Class; to Knox Bros., $20,000.
This was an excellent day for the Hoffman family. Quality cattle, top notch hospitality and beautiful fall day. Cattle sold in price ranges to fit any budget.
