JC Heiken Angus & Sons 11th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2018

Location: Miles City, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

124 Angus Bull – $5,159

Lot 4, JCH BHA Chisum 7048, 1/23/17 son of S Chisum 255 out of a Sitz Top Seed 539X daughter; purchased by Ben Minnow, Olive, Montana, for $10,000.

Lot 6, JCH BHA Chisum 7067, 2/02/17 son of S Chisum 255 out of a Sitz Top Seed 539X daughter; purchased by Jay Somdahl, Omega, Minnesota, for $9,500.

Lot 33, JCH HKN Top Seed 7055, 1/26/17 son of Sitz Top Seed 539X out of a S Chisum 255 daughter; purchased by Cross W Ranch, Ekalaka, Montana, for $9,500.

Lot 11, JCH HKN Resource 7113, 2/08/17 son of S A V Resource 1441 out of a Connealy Mentor daughter; purchased by Cross W Ranch for $9,000.

Lot 22, JCH Asset 7284, 2/24/17 son of Sitz Asset 402C out of a Bon View New Design 878 daughter; purchased by Maxwell Butte Ranch, Powderville, Montana for $9,000.

Lot 24, JCH HKN Asset 7106, 2/08/17 son of Sitz Asset 402C out of a Sitz Upward 454W daughter; purchased by Maxwell Butte Ranch, Powderville, Montana for $9,000.