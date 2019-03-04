Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch 47th Annual Genetic Advantage Bull Sale

Date: Feb. 23, 2019

Location: Mobridge Livestock Market

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

85 yearling Angus bulls – $4,210

9 older Angus bulls – $3,389

A big crowd gathered to evaluate the Angus bulls from this north central South Dakota herd. Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch, owned by Stuart Johnson and his family, along with Clint and Bonnie Rose, and Bailey Johnson, brought another top set of bulls to Mobridge Livestock for their 47th annual bull sale.

This ranch is based on grass production that is harvested through Angus cattle. The breeding program is about cattle that thrive on grass. They have had 61 years of production testing. This was a fast-paced sale with many repeat buyers on hand.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 3: $9,750 to BTB Ag, LLC, Trail City, South Dakota – EF Commando 1366 x STJ Classic 1

Lot 1: $9,250 to BTB Ag, LLC, Trail City, South Dakota – EF Commando 1366 x Stevenson Rockmount RX933

Lot 61: $7,500 to Bruce Keller, Trail City, South Dakota – Soo Line Locomotive 1403 x OCC Missing Link 830M

Lot 11: $7,500 to Brian and Craig Worth, Gettysburg, South Dakota – Stevenson Rockmount RX933 x Coleman Charlo 0256

Lot 4: $7,250 to Brian and Craig Worth, Gettysburg, South Dakota – EF Comando 1366 x STJ Classic 1

Lot 7: $7,250 to Kieth Lesmeister, Mobridge, South Dakota – Stevenson Rockmount RX933 x Cole Creek Cedar Ridge 1V

Lot 25: $7,250 to Brian and Craig Worth, Gettysburg, South Dakota – Connealy Comrade 1385 x Connealy Consensus 7229