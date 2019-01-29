Joseph Angus Ranch 21st Annual Bull Sale

Date: Jan. 21, 2019

Location: at the ranch, southwest of Winner, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

88 Eighteen-month-old Angus Bulls – $5,750

50 Two-year-old Angus Bulls – $3,000

Roger and Jayne Joseph gathered a big crowd on a very cold day for their 21st annual Angus bull ale. This year the sale moved out to the ranch in their brand-new sale facility. The Josephs offered long-aged bulls that were rapidly swept up by this large aggressive crowd. These outstanding bulls were packed full of muscle, with depth of body to go with their easy fleshing ability.

This very strong sale had many bulls selling to repeat buyers. Volume buyers were John and Julie Ishmael of Clearfield, South Dakota, and Shirley Hanna of Thedford, Nebraska.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 17, JAR Reserve E710: $15,000 to Corky and Janet Worth, Springview, Nebraska – sired by VAR Reserve 1111 x WK Roger 8165

Lot 12, Jar Pay Weight E751: $12,000 to Spear U Angus, Wall, South Dakota – sired by Basin Payweight 1682 x Connealy Onward

Lot 101, Jar Reserve Gmar E879: $12,000 to Larry O'Kief, Wood Lake, Nebraska – sired by GMAR Reserve B189 x WK Roger 8165

Lot 22, Jar Waylon 34 E739: $10,000 to Dustin Wheeler, Wood Lake, Nebraska – sired by Baldridge Waylon W34 x Vermilion 7078 Dateline R191

Lot 45, Jar Black Diamond E854: $9,750 to Spear U Angus, Wall, South Dakota – sired by DDOT Black Diamond oC94 x Connealy Thunder