Kal-Kota Red Angus Complete Dispersal Sale
October 24, 2018
Date: Oct. 22, 2018
Location: Pifer Auction Building, Steele, ND
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk
Average:
69 Lots – $4,171
Ed and Anne Kalianoff held the dispersal sale of their Red Angus cowherd. This herd was build up from purchasing top foundation females from dispersals across the nation and an extensive AI and embryo program.
TOP SELLING HEIFER PAIR:
Lot 9. $5,250, KKC Ms Baneberry 41D, March 16, 2016, PZC TMAS Firestorm 1800 ET x Red Crescent Creek Frchief 7, sold bred to KKC Mastermind, to McQuiston Red Angus, Lawton, Oklahoma.
Lot 9A. $4,250, KKC Ms Lady K 6F, March 11, 2018, sired by RED U-2 Mama's Boy 127C, Andy Altman, Chalmers, Indiana
TOP SELLING DONOR:
Lot 8. $10,000, WCR Ms Baneberry De 3278A, September 28, 2013, Red Lazy Mc CC Detour 2W x Red Crescent Creek Frchief 7, sold open, Grassy Meadow Ranch, Michigan, N.D.
TOP SELLING HERD BULL:
Lot 16. $8,500, RREDS Seneca 7929, February 28, 2017, RREDS Seneca 731C x Basin EXT H695, Chris Martchinske, Ipswich, S.D.
TOP SELLING FALL BULL PAIR:
Lot 53 & 53A, $4,300, TMR Mack Sierra 105B, March 5, 2014, SRR Huck 151 x Mabes Sierra Supreme, bull calf born June 20, 2018 sired by A-1 Detour 7424, Bill Dethloff, Bismarck, N.D.
The spring born bull calves were retained to sell in Feb. 2019.
