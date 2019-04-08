Kammerer Livestock, CK Bar Ranch & Lambert Family Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 5, 2015

Location: St. Onge Livestock, St. Onge, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Tupper

Averages:

34 Kammerer Livestock Angus Bulls – $3,185

29 CK Bar Ranch Simmental and SimAngus bulls – $2,753

4 Lambert Family Hereford bulls – $2,400

Great day for Kammerer Livestock, CK Bar Ranch and Lambert Family on their annual bull sale. There was a large crowd of new and repeat buyers in the seats at St. Onge Livesock to bid on and purchase the Angus, Simmental, SimAngus and Hereford bulls. These operations all have the same type of philosophy when it comes to developing bulls: breed for performance and calving ease, feed for longevity and soundness.

Top selling Kammerer Angus bulls:

Lot 23, LRK Justified 8122, a 2/18 son of KG Justified 3023 to Bruce Blair, Piedmont, SD for $6,000.

Lot 24, LRK Justified 8133, a 2/18 son of KG Justified 3023 to Rod Barry, New Underwood, SD for $5,750.

Lot 16, LRK Opportunist 515, a 3/18 son of KAR Opportunist 602 to Todd & Susan Dewey, Box Elder, SD for $5,500.

Top Selling Simmental, SimAngus bulls:

Lot 40, KECH Mr. 460, a 3/18 son of Hooks Eastwood 30C selling to Lynn Deibert, Herried, SD for $6,000.

Lot 55, KECH Mr. 561, a 3/18 son of Wheatland Bull 437B to Dean Clausen, Plentywood, MT for $5,000.

Lot 66, KECH Mr. 553, a 4/18 son of Diamond J Resource 4044 to Justin & Heidi Williams, St. Onge, SD for $5,000.

Top Hereford bull:

Lot 73, Lambert Sensation 751, a 2/17 son of Churchill Sensation 028X to Boone Huffman, Chadron, NE for $3,000.