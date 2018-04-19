Kraye Angus 27th Annual Production Sale

Date: Apr. 7, 2018

Location: at the Kraye Sale Facility, east edge of Mullen, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

109 yrlg Angus Bulls – $4,273

17 Fall Angus Bulls – $4,073

126 Total Bulls – $4,246

These big, heavy-made Angus bulls drew many repeat buyers, ready to bid aggressively. Many commercial producers and neighbors were also at ringside to bid on the bulls as they paraded through the ring. John and David Kraye and families raise the cattle a few miles west of Mullen, Nebraska. These true cattlemen have a top quality cattle herd, and welcome visitors to stop by and see the cattle throughout the year.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 54: Kraye Seedstock DK 768 for $21,000 to Minert Simonson Angus, Dunning, Nebraska, and Eldon Starr, Stapleton, Nebraska – SAV Seedstock 4838 x SAV Final Answer 0035

Lot 11: $9,000 to Lyle Bowman, Pine Bluff, Wyoming – SAV Seedstock 4838 x HA Image Maker 0415

Lot 7: $8.750 to Jay Lovitt, Mullen, Nebraska – Basin Payweight 1682 x SAV Momentum 9274

Lot 28: $8,000 to Jay Lovitt, Mullen, Nebraska – Sitz Dollar Up 489Z x A & B Yukon 2115

Lot 6: $7,500 to Hanson Farms, Elsie, Nebraska – Brooking Bank Note 4040 x Sitz Upward 307R

Lot 41: $8,500 to Mark Nutter, Thedford, Nebraska – SAV Seedstock 4838 x S Chisum 6175

Lot 19: $7,250 to Jim Hecox, Gothenburg, Nebraska – SAV Seedstock 4838 x Sitz Upward 307R