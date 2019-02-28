Krebs Ranch 39th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 21, 2019

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Gordon, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

32 Fall yearling Angus bulls – $7,445

195 Spring yearling Angus bulls – $7,010

22 Yearling Simmental bulls – $6,750

8 Yearling Hereford bulls – $3,937

Krebs Ranch presented another powerful set of bulls for their 39th annual bull sale. Featured in this sale were 3 groups of champion Angus bulls from the recent National Western Stock Show in Denver. Even thought Krebs Ranch has been very successful in the show ring, they are even more successful in finding out-cross herd sires and breeding excellent rancher bulls in volume.

Top selling bulls include:

Lot 37, KR Mojo 8520, a 2/18 son of Panther Cr. Incredible 6704 to Wilkinson Farms, Neligh, NE for $42,500

Lot 41, KR Outside 8525, a 2/18 son of TEF Outside 514 to Frey Angus Ranch, Granville, ND for $30,000.

Lot 75, KR Digger 8445, a 2/18 son of Panther Cr. Incredible to Lee's Cattle Co., Brush, CO for $30,000.

Lot 107, KR Incredible 8451, a 2/18 son of Panther Cr. Incredible 6704 to Lazy JB Angus, Montrose, CO for $30,000.

Lot 2, KR Outside 7921, a 9/17 son of TEF Outside 514 to Waggonhammer Angus Ranch, Albion, NE for $25,000.