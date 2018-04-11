Kukuchka’s Bar 69 Angus 30th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 5, 2018

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Belle Fourche, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages

53 bulls averaged $4,358

50 head of open commercial heifers averaged $1,402

Lot 7182 at $8,750, BAR 69 FINAL STATEMENT 7182, DOB 3-18-17, Sitz Final Statement x Elsiemere Deb 409, sold to Steven Brewer, Marmarth, North Dakota.

Lot 7160 at $7,750, BAR 69 PAYWEIGHT 7160, DOB 3-15-17, Basin Payweight 1682 x Rosemary Deb 709, sold to Dean Cape, Hot Springs, South Dakota.

Lot 7116 at $7,750, BAR 69 PAYWEIGHT 7116, DOB 3-13-17, Basin Payweight 1682 x Elsiemere Deb 180, sold to Dave Jennings, Oelrichs, South Dakota.

Lot 7129 at $7,500, BAR 69 UPWARD 7129, DOB 3-7-17, Sitz Upward 307R x Rosemary Deb 162, sold to Kyle and Shelly West, Oshoto, Wyoming

Lot 7101 at $7,500, BAR 69 POWERBALL 7101, DOB 2-3-17, Raven Powerball 53 x Elsiemere Deb 592, sold Eric Arneson, Meadow, South Dakota

April 5 found a great set of bulls featuring length, thickness, and natural fleshing ability offered for sale to the buyers in the seats of Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, South Dakota. As always, the Bar 69 Ranch focuses on disposition when selecting cattle, and growing the bulls in a way to remain useful for many years of service. Congratulations on a successful sale!