Largent & Sons “Desert Mart” Hereford Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Nov. 15, 2018

Location: At the Ranch, near Kaycee, WY

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

74 Coming 2 Yr old Hereford Bulls – $4,422

5 Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls – $3,650

4 1/2 Hereford Bull Calves – $3,833

10 Registered Hereford Heifer Calves – $1,417

18 Registered Hereford Bred Heifers – $1,980

It was a beautiful day for the Largent family as they held their 37th Annual Production sale at the ranch, near Kaycee, Wyoming. The Largent family has been raising Hereford cattle since 1902, they have seen and experienced every obstacle there is and have bred a cowherd that has adapted to the real ranching world.

Some top selling lots include:

Lot 5, TP Oasis Jerry 701, a Jan. 2017 son of TP Oasis Jerry 229 with epds of BW 3.5 WW 57 YW 85 MM 24 M&G 53, selling to Brad and Rhonda Bauer, Union Center, South Dakota, for $9,000.

Lot 2, L3 508 King Comfort 731, a Feb. 2017 son of L3 Desert Comfort 508 with epds of BW 3.6 WW 47 YW 88 MM 26 M&G 59, to Moore Ranch, Hulett, Wyoming, at $8,000.

Lot 1, L3 Sir Meliora 834, a Mar. 11, 2018 son of LJS Mark Domino 0945 with epds of BW 2.3 WW 52 YW 95 MM 31 M&G 57 selling to Sandrock Ranch, Benton, Wisconsin, for $7,000 (1/2 interest, full possession)

The top female on the day was lot 133, TP Lady Oasis Jerry 727, a Mar. 2017 daughter of TP Oasis Jerry 229, bred to calve Mar. 2019, selling to Jon and Lev Ott, Reedpoint, Montana, for $2,500.

Selling at $2,400 was lot 121, L3 Madam Meloria 850, an Apr. 2, 2018 daughter of LJS Mark Domino 0945 to CV Ledbetter & Son, Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

Very nice sale for the Largent family. This is one you want to get to early as the lunch, dessert table and hospitality is excellent.