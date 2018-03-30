Lau Angus Bull Sale—Breeding Angus Cattle for 50 Years
March 30, 2018
Date: Mar. 22, 2018
Location: At the farm, northeast of Armour, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Reported by: Dan Piroutek
Averages:
51 Angus and SimAngus Bulls – $3,108
Mud and water running through the yard brought spring excitement to the air as a good crowd of folks gathered out at the Lau Ranch for their annual sale. The Lau families—Joel and Carolyn, and Jeff and Brenda, and their families, welcomed folks with good food and a complete catalog, helping bidders make their selections.
The Laus produce cattle that are profitable and efficient for their customers. They have up to date pedigrees from some of the best cattle in the Angus breed.
Top Selling Lots:
Lot 19: $7,500 to Austin Berwald, Toronto, South Dakota – Connealy Guinness x JDD Totus Medius 117
Lot 3: $5,750 to V. S. Cattle Company, Sioux City, Iowa – Mill Bar Due North 8032 x Mogck Bullseye
Lot 9: $5,250 to Ron Dienert, Mt. Vernon, South Dakota – GDAR Leupold 298 x SAV Radiance 0801
Lot 22: $4,750 to Richard Keiffer, White Lake, South Dakota – Connealy Guinness x LaGrand Final Answer 9295
Lot 82 (SimAngus): $4,750 to Austin Berwald, Toronto, South Dakota – Lau Combustible C884 x SS/PRS Tail Gater 621Z
