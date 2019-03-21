Lensegrav Ranch Hybrid Vigor Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek & Scott Dirk

Date: Mar. 16, 2019

Location: Faith Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages: 101 yrlg Black Hybrid Bulls avg. $4,683

Dave and Rhonda Lensegrav raise these bulls on their ranch, north of Faith, in the Meadow area. Dave Lensegrav had to postpone his sale for one week, and fortunately, was able to hold it just one week later. These bulls are stout made, with depth of body, plus mass and thickness throughout. The uniformity and quality stayed until the very end of the sale. I thought this was, perhaps, the strongest set of bulls Dave had ever produced. Loyal repeat buyers competed with each other, the telephone, and the internet to make this a very strong sale.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 71: $12,500 to Irving Kurt Puckett, Kyle, South Dakota – Baldco Traction 155 x 111 – LWN 54X – Moore Bando Conn. Easy – Amigo (13/16 AN, 3/16 GV)

Lot 58: $11,000 to Larry Thompson, Glenham, South Dakota – LEN 66B x Pioneer (13/16 AN, 3/16 GV)

Lot 75: $9,000 to Irving Jordan, Faith, South Dakota – Baldco Traction 155 x LEN 129X – 85 Crossover CRD 131H Conn. Canyon (7/8 AN, 1/8 GV)

Lot 12: $8,000 to Julie Goodman, Oelrichs, South Dakota – SAV Real McCoy 4822 x LEN24 – Legend 2 – VRD 198U – Net Worth (3/4 AN, 1/4 GV)

Lot 35: $8,000 to Doug Gardner, Hammond, Montana – LEN 258C – 28 x 211L 11/16 AN, 5/16 GV)

Lot 54: $8,000 to Ken Elkins, Taylor, North Dakota – LEN 10 – 147B x LEN Shep (3/4 AN, 1/4 GV