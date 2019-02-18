TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2019

Location: St Onge Livestock, St Onge, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

82 Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,669

20 fall Angus bulls – $4,638

25 Angus heifers – $1,375

Great sale for Lewis Bros Angus we had a lot of bidding on a very nice set of Angus bulls.

Lot 1 at $47,000 DL Dually 1148, Dob 1-24-2018, Reg 19311776, DL Dually x DL Ruby 496, sold to ABS Global DeForest, Wisc.

Lot 2 at $41,000 DL Dually 1088, Dob 1-21-2018, Reg 19311754, DA Dually x DL Barbara 150, sold to Big Rok Angus Detroit Lakes, MN, and Universal Semen Sales Great Falls, MT.

Lot 36 at $18,000, DL Sonis 528, Dob 1-11-2018, Reg 19311752, DL Sonic 444 x DL Ruby Kat 1363, sold to Miller Angus Farms Bruce, SD.

Lot 79 at $17,000, DL Resource 1008 Dob 1-20-2018, Reg 19312085, SAV Resource 1441 x Jl Miss Blgarde 605, sold to Roy Bolden, Buffalo Gap, SD.

Lot 13 at $13,000, DL Cowboy Up 968, Dob 1-20-2018, Reg 19313645, HA Cowboy Up 5405 x DL incentive 2103, sold to Sharon and Gary Romey, Hot Springs, SD.

Top selling Fall Bull, Lot 99 at $9,000 DL Rampage 3227, Dob 9-4-2017, Reg 18969631 Quaker Hill Rampage 0A36 x DL Mary 464

sold to Bootheel 7 Livestock, Lusk, WY.