Lindskov-Thiel Ranch 37th Annual Bull Sale

Date: April 21, 2018

Location: at the ranch north of Isabel, SD

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 147 Yrlg Reg. Charolais Bulls ave. $ 10,854

72 Yrlg Angus Bulls ave. $ 9,503

From neighbors down the road, to breeders from across the nation, a large crowd was on hand. This Isabel, South Dakota-based Charolais and Angus operation sold 219 bulls, many to repeat customers who are on the seats year after year.

Volume buyers were John Meginness of Meginness Ranch, Isabel, South Dakota, with 11 bulls, and A.J. & Cindy Lindskov of Lindskov Ranch, Isabel, South Dakota, with 8 bulls.

CHAROLAIS:

Lot 108 – LT Authority 7229 Pld – Sire: LHD Choteau. BW: 82 lbs., AWW: 924 lbs. /Ratio: 112; AYW: 1433 lbs. /Ratio: 108. Two-thirds interest at $160,000 to Satterfield Charolais, Norfork, Arkansas; J&J Trust, Parkston, South Dakota; Bovine Elite, College Station, Texas; Steve Smith Country Charolais, Tontitown, Arkansas; Domek Charolais, Wibaux, Montana; Reinhart Charolais, Paragould, Arkansas; and McLeod Livestock, Cochrane, Alberta, Canada

Lot 123 – LT Venture 7380 Pld – Sire: LT Venture 3198 Pld. BW: 88 lbs., AWW: 918 lbs. /Ratio: 112; AYW: 1468 lbs. /Ratio: 111. Two-thirds interest at $65,000 Prairie Valley Charolais Farm Inc., David Mason, Platte, South Dakota and Wienk Charolais Ranch, Lake Preston, South Dakota

Lot 35– LT Patriot 7456 ET Pld – Sire: LT Patriot 4004 Pld. BW: 108 lbs., AWW: 890 lbs. /Ratio: 100 ET; AYW: 1474 lbs. /Ratio: 100 ET. Two-thirds interest at $36,000 to Stabel Land & Cattle, Lakin, Kansas

Lot 34 – LT Patriot 7594 Pld – Sire: LT Patriot 4004 Pld. BW: 78 lbs., AWW: 741 lbs. /Ratio: 103; AYW: 1479 lbs. /Ratio: 117. $26,000 to Bierle Charolais, Dan & Corey Bierle, Lesterville, South Dakota

Lot 68 – LT Benchmark 7045 Pld – Sire: LT Rushmore 8060 Pld. BW: 89 lbs., AWW: 888 lbs. /Ratio: 106; AYW: 1408 lbs. /Ratio: 107. Two-thirds interest at $25,000 to C-B Charolais, Curtis & Dick Brown, Montpelier, North Dakota

Lot 3– LT JJ Ledger 7914 Pld – Sire: LT Ledger 0332. BW: 90 lbs., AWW: 989 lbs. /Ratio: 114; AYW: 1499 lbs. /Ratio: 111. $23,000 to Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, Calif.

ANGUS:

Lot 221 – LT Traction 7316 – Sire: JMB Traction 292. BW: 84 lbs., AWW: 800 lbs. /Ratio: 104; AYW: 1571 lbs. /Ratio: 114. $27,000 to Raven Angus, Colome, South Dakota

Lot 202 – LT Monument 7201 – Sire: Baldridge Blacktop B228. BW: 81 lbs., AWW: 846 lbs. /Ratio: 110; AYW: 1440 lbs. /Ratio: 105. $25,000 to Janssen Angus, Earlham, Iowa

Lot 165 – LT Jefferson 7240 – Sire: LT Enterprise 5213. BW: 81 lbs., AWW: 813 lbs. /Ratio: 106; AYW: 1469 lbs. /Ratio: 107. $22,500 to Luke Kovarik, Ord, Nebraska

Lot 177 – LT Marquette 7027 – Sire: S Foundation 514. BW: 74 lbs., AWW: 854 lbs. /Ratio: 109; AYW: 1449 lbs. /Ratio: 106. $22,000 to JC Heiken & Sons, Broadview, Montana

Lot 235 – LT Glendo 7473 ET – Sire: Hoover Dam. BW: 81 lbs., AWW: 753 lbs. /Ratio: 100 ET; AYW: 1372 lbs. /Ratio: 100 ET. $17,000 to Steve Roseland, Seneca, South Dakota

Lot 225 – LT Continental 7193 – Sire: LT Continental 2075. BW: 82 lbs., AWW: 772 lbs. /Ratio: 101; AYW: 1410 lbs. /Ratio: 103. $16,500 to Bill King Ranch, Moriarty, New Mexico

Lot 178 – LT Valiant 7309 – Sire: S Foundation 514. BW: 87 lbs., AWW: 814 lbs. /Ratio: 106; AYW: 1428 lbs. /Ratio: 104. $15,000 to Arntzen Angus Ranch, Hilger, Montana