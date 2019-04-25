Lindskov-Thiel Ranch 38th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: April 20, 2019

Location: at the ranch north of Isabel, SD

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

159 Yrlg Reg. Charolais Bulls – $10,231

70 Yrlg Angus Bulls – $9,028

229 Bulls – $9,872

A large crowd was on hand to bid on these quality bulls. Many repeat customers are on the seats year after year.

Volume buyers were Delbert and Cody Woodward, Dupree, South Dakota, with 12 Charolais bulls, A.J. and Cindy Lindskov, Isabel, South Dakota, with eight bulls, and Jace Vrooman, Eagle Butte, South Dakota, Cronin Ranch, Gettysburg, South Dakota, and Jeff and Shawn Barber, Enning, South Dakota, with six bulls each.

CHAROLAIS:

Lot 74 – LT Affinity 8644 P – Sire: LT Affinity 6221; Dam's Sire: LT Blue Value. BW: 90 lbs., AWW: 818 lbs., Ratio: 117; AYW: 1336 lbs., Ratio: 113. Three-quarters interest at $50,000 to R Lazy B Ranch, Robert & Vicki Birklid, Nome, N.D.

Lot 8 – LT Patriot 8482 P ET – Sire: LT Patriot 4004 Pld, Dam's Sire: LT Bridger. BW: 96 lbs., AWW: 821 lbs., Ratio: 100 ET; AYW: 1498 lbs., Ratio: 100 ET. Two-thirds interest at $40,000 to J&J Trust, Parkston, S.D.

Lot 137 – LT Grand River 8209 P – Sire: LT Tioga 4090, Dam's Sire: LT Sundance 2251. BW: 86 lbs., AWW: 882 lbs., Ratio: 112; AYW: 1468 lbs., Ratio: 116. Two-thirds interest at $37,500 to Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, Calif.

Lot 9 – LT Patriot 8486 P ET – Sire: LT Patriot 4004 Pld, Dam's Sire: LT Bridger. BW: 100 lbs., AWW: 868 lbs., Ratio: 100 ET; AYW: 1374 lbs., Ratio: 100 ET. Two-thirds interest at $30,000 to Mark Miller, LLC, Bloomfield, Neb.

Lot 89 – LT Affinity 8190 – Sire: LT Affinity 6221; Dam's Sire: LT Long Distance. BW: 71 lbs., AWW: 826 lbs., Ratio: 105; AYW: 1360 lbs., Ratio: 107. $27,500 to 8 Story Farm, Austin & Courtney Story, Altamont, Mo.

Lot 69 – LT Fargo 8566 P ¬ – Sire: RBM Fargo Y111. Dam's Sire: LT Ledger 0332. BW: 95 lbs., AWW: 730 lbs., Ratio: 104; AYW: 1266 lbs., Ratio: 107. Two-thirds interest at $27,000 to Full Circle Cattle Co., Lakin, Kansas

Lot 7 – LT Apollo 8460 P ET – Sire: LT Patriot 4004 Pld, Dam's Sire: LT Bridger. BW: 98 lbs., AWW: 806 lbs., Ratio: 100 ET; AYW: 1385 lbs., Ratio: 100 ET. Two-thirds interest at $25,000 to Full Circle Cattle Co., Lakin, Kansas

ANGUS:

Lot 179 – LT Converse 8011 – Sire: Connealy Confidence Plus. Dam's Sire: Koupals Advance 28. BW: 75 lbs., AWW: 750 lbs., Ratio: 106; AYW: 1416 lbs.; Ratio: 106. $50,000 to Genex, Shawano, Wisconsin.

Lot 212 – LT Advance 8282 – Sire: Koupals Advance 28. Dam's Sire: LT Bandwagon 3105. BW: 87 lbs., AWW: 804 lbs., Ratio: 108; AYW: 1526 lbs., Ratio: 114. $30,000 to Mohnen Angus, White Lake, S.D.

Lot 182 – LT Confidante 8002 – Sire: Connealy Confidence Plus. Dam's Sire: Sitz Top Seed. BW: 59 lbs., AWW: 806 lbs., Ratio: 114; AYW: 1467 lbs., Ratio: 110. $25,000 to Sitz Angus, Harrison, Montana

Lot 241 – LT Winston 8316 – Sire: Koupals B&B Titan. Dam's Sire: SAV Resource. BW: 85 lbs., AWW: 795 lbs., Ratio: 107; AYW: 1520 lbs., Ratio: 113. $17,000 to Brandon Elliott, Belvin Angus Ltd., Innisfail, Alberta, Canada