Lisco & M Diamond Annual Angus Bull Sale

Date: Mar. 23, 2018

Location: Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, Casper, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Sale Manager: Marcy Livestock Services, George Marcy

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Averages:

Recommended Stories For You

81 yrlg Angus Bulls – $4,649

10 two-yr-old Angus Bulls – $3,300

34 commercial Pairs – $1,966

30 commercial yrlg Heifers – $1,100

Lisco Angus, owned by Dick Lisco, and M Diamond Angus, owned by Brad Boner, once again presented cattle bred with the "drive to thrive." There was enthusiastic bidding for these bulls, pairs, and females. These cattle do well out on the range, with limited inputs of feed and labor. Dick and Brad place strong emphasis on fertility, udder quality, mothering ability, and structural soundness.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 9: M Diamond Capitalist 727 – $17,000 to M R Angus, Wheatland, Wyoming and Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming ~ Connealy Capitalist 028 x GDAR Game Day 449

Lot 58: Lisco TL Traction 780 – $12,000 to Jack and Zach Amen, Douglas, Wyoming ~ JBM Traction 292 x Lisco No Question 802

Lot 13: M Diamond 17 Capitalist 05-7 – $12,000 to Scott Ranches, Douglas, Wyoming ~ Connealy Capitalist 028 x S Rainmaker 110

Lot 57: Lisco TL Traction 748 – $11,500 to Scott Ranches, Douglas, Wyoming ~ JMB Traction 292 x Lisco No Question 802