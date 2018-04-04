Littau Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 27, 2018

Location: the ranch, Carter, S.D.

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages

97 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $3,678

Recommended Stories For You

Comments

This was one of the nicest weather days that Littau Angus Ranch has had for their Annual bull sale for many years. There was just enough mud to warrant mud boots, but the sun was shining and there was no wind to speak of. The Littau bulls looked the part to and welcomed the sunshine.

The high selling bull was lot 596, LAR Rainmaker 773 696E, a 2/17 son of LAR Rainmaker 127 773B that had a weaning ratio of 108, yearling ratio of 106 and epds of BW 2.9 WW 65 YW 118 Milk 28, selling to Apex Angus, Valier, MT for $10,000.

Lot 516, LAR Fortunate 307 516E, a 2/17 son of McCumber Fortunate 307 sold to Wheeler Mt. Ranch, Whitehall, MT for $8,250. This bull had weaning wt. of 781 lb., ratio 119, yearling wt. of 1347 lb., ratio 113.

Also selling at $8,250 was lot 601, LAR Juneau 822 601E, a 2/17 son of LAR Juneau 822Z. This performance bull posted a 156 yearling epd and his dam posted weaning ratios of 109 for weaning and 111 for yearling on her offspring.

Lot 366, LAR Windy 024 366E, a 3/17 son of LAR Windy 409 024B had a weaning ratio of 123, yearling ratio of 116 and epds of BW 0.6 WW 65 YW 115 Milk 29. Rex Black, Spencer, NE was the buyer at $7,750.

Lot 651, LAR Efficient 651E, a 1/17 son of CAR Efficient 534 with epds of BW 0.8 WW 50 YW 93 Milk 27 sold to Craig Zeisler, Naper, NE for $7,000.