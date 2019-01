Little Goose Ranch

Date of Sale: Jan. 26, 2019

Location: Buffalo Livestock Buffalo, WY

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

47 Angus Bulls – $4,942

16 Angus Females – $1,645

Lot 4 at $7,750, LGR Charlo 8080, Dob 2-25-2018, Reg 19128044 Colman Charlo x LGR Holly 4037, sold to Michael Dyer, Crawford, Nebraska.

Lot 1 at $7,500, LGR Renown 8017, Dob 2-16-2018, Reg 19128015, SAV Renown 3439 x MF Elba 2001 sold to Pete, Widener, Sheridan,Wyoming.

Lot 6 at $7,000, LGR Renown 8060, Dob 2-23-2018, Reg 19128011, SAV Renown 3439 x SAV Abigale 1225, sold to JW and Joey Moore, Banner, Wyoming.

Lot 10 at $6,750, LGR Renown 8015, Dob 2-15-2018, Reg 19128026 SAV Renown 3439 x LGR Georgina 3031 sold to Belus Brothers Buffalo, WY