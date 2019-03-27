Loden-L83 Cattle Company 43rd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: March 26, 2019

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Jared Shipman

Averages

30 yearling bulls – $5,007

75 commercial open heifers – $1,151

25 commercial pairs – $2,300

Sale Highlights

Lot 2 at $28,000, L83 2Strong 13F, DOB 2-24-2018, KJHT Power Take Off x Red Six Mile Tidal Wave 254T, sold to Matt Griffith of Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Lot 1 at $7,500, L83 Fury 9F, DOB 2-14-2018, KJHT Power Take Off x Six Mile King Ranch 721W, sold to Craig Johnson of Rugby, North Dakota.

Lot 7 at $7,500, L83 Horizon 18F, DOB 3-3-2018, Six Mile Spencer 111B x Six Mile Game Face 164Y, sold to Ashley Farms of Voltaire, North Dakota.

Lot 27 at $7,500, L83 Frontier 64F, May 9, 2018, Red Six Mile Crosby 325C x Six Mile Game Face 164Y, sold to Patrick Svenningson of Harvey, North Dakota.