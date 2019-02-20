Logterman Family Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 11, 2019

Location: Sale held at Valentine Livestock Auction, Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

24 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,406

Recommended Stories For You

68 Two Year old Herefords bulls – $3,350

64 Two Year old Angus bulls – $3,871

Very nice set of yearling Angus and two-year-old Hereford and Angus bulls from the Logterman Families. The bulls were in their everyday working clothes, fed for longevity and soundness.

Angus highlights include:

Lot 7374, DL 3146 Master Hi Line 7374, a 5/17 son of Master Hi Line 3146 with epds of BW 1 WW 52 YW 88 Milk 24 selling to LB Haase & Sons, Valentine, NE for $9,000.

Lot 5, LL Hero 1034 825, a 1/18 son of VDAR Hero 1034 with epds of BW 1.8 WW 61 YW 107 Milk 20 selling to LB Haase & Sons at $8,250.

Lot 7483, RL Hoover Dam 7483, a 3/17 son of Hoover Dam wiht epds of BW 1.2 WW 58 YW 106 Milk 28 sold to Matt Glynn, Belvidere, SD for $8,000.

Top Hereford bulls were:

Lot 7146, L=200 Churchill Red Bull 7146, a 4/17 son of Churchill Red Bull 200Z with weaning ratio of 121, yearling ratio of 117 and epds of BW 1.3 WW 59 YW 93 Milk 32 sold to Dexter Black, Spencer, NE for $6,500.

Lot 7004, L=215Z Domino 7004, a 3/17 son of CL1 Domino 215Z with epds of BW 1.7 WW 64 YW 106 Milk 24 sold to Jake Gideon, Burwell, NE for $5,750.

Lot 7097, L=200 Churchill Red Bull 7097, a 4/17 son of Churchill Red Bull 200Z with epds of BW 0.1 WW 51 YW 80 Milk 29 sold to Todd Rothleutner, Kilgore, NE for $5,500.