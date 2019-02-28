TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 25, 2019

Location: Faith Livestock Faith,SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

40 Red Angus Bulls – $4,281

19 Red Angus Heifers – $1,326

9 Red Angus Cows $1,877

Wow, it was a very cold day in Faith South Dakota. But this not stop the buyers from coming to the Lone Tree Red Angus Sale. The bidding was very strong on this nice set of Red Angus Bulls.

Lot 6 at $7,500, Lone Tree Defender F004, Dob 1-20-2018, Reg 3970544, 5L Defender 560-Lone Tree Primrose F039, sold to Mary and Wade Mitzel, Sundance, WY.

Lot 9 at $7,500, Lone Tree Redemption, F021 Dob 1-30-2018, Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 x Lone Tree Rosie D106, sold to Charles Kard, Owanka, SD.

Lot 12 at $6,000, Lone Tree Redemption, F008 Dob 1-23-2018, Reg 3970416, Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 x Lone Tree Pralee A065, sold to Charles Kard, Owanka, SD

Lot 5 at $5,500, Lone Tree Redemption F077 Dob 2-9-2018, Reg 3970506, Brown Redemption y1334 x Lone Tree Willie CO25 sold to Dawson Maclean, Agate, CO.

Top Selling Female

Lot 44 at $1,500 Lone Tree Kit F029, Dob 2-1-2018, Reg 3970434 Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 x Lone Tree Kit B068 sold to Zane Wicks, Richardton, ND.