Date of Sale: Feb. 26, 2018

Location: Faith Livestock Faith, South Dakota

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

41 Red Angus Bulls – $,3297

16 Red Angus Heifers – $1,659

Sale Highlights

Lone Tree Red Angus offered a nice set of bulls and heifers for sale today. There were several repeat buyers on the seats.

Lot 4 at $5,750, LONE TREE LEGNDARY E 062, Feb. 5, 2016, Reg 3750999 Bieber Hard Drive Y120 x TJS RebelloX0156, sold to Gary Jorgenson, Meadow, South Dakota.

Lot 5 at $5,500, LONE TREE CLASS ACT E051, Feb. 4, 2016, Reg 3780129 H2R Profitbuilder B403 x Lone Tree Showtime A209, sold to Morell Livestock, Union Center, South Dakota.

Lot 8 at $5,000 LONE TREE PROFIT E084, Feb. 9, 2017, Reg 3751033 H2R Profitbuilder B403 x HJG 117,

sold to Chauncey Jorgenson Meadow, South Dakota

Lot 6 at $4,750 LONE TREE RED ALERT E109, Feb. 23, 2016, Reg 3751001 Bieber Spartacus A193 x TJS Rose X034

Top selling Red Angus Heifer

Lot 46 at $2,200 LONE TREE MISS ELEKTRA E059, sold to Reece Leonard, Bison, South Dakota.