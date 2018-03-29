Lunds B Bar Sale Report

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Date of Sale: March 24, 2018

Location: Bull Palace, Baker, Mont.

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages

88 Yearling Bulls $5,192

Lot 304, B Bar Balance 3806, topped the sale at $17,000 heading to Valier, MT with the Connelly Angus. This B Bar Windy 79 son was born 02/28/17 at 92 lbs and was 848 lbs on his 205. His EPDs are BW 0.3, WW 60, YW 95, and Milk 27.

$9,000 was the high bid on Lot 490, B Bar Righteous 76, for Medicine Rocks Angus of Ekakala, MT. His sire is B Bar Black Mass 3045 and this bull scored EPDs of BW 0.3, WW 53, YW 90, and Milk 30. He was born 3/24/2017 at 91lbs and was 762lbs on his 205

Lot 262, B Bar Windy 2627, sold to the for $8,500 to Dan Engals, Casper, WY. He's a B Bar Windy 79 son that was born 03/14/17 at 92 lbs and was 819 lbs on his 205. His EPDs are BW 0.7, WW 58, YW 90, and Milk 26

Lot 588, B Bar Black Mass 5887, to the Keltner Ranch of Terry, MT for $8,250. He's a B Bar Black Mass 3045 son that was born 02/16/17 at 92 lbs and was 805 lbs on his 205. His EPDs are BW 0.8, WW 61, YW 102, and Milk 25.

Lot 414, B Bar Balance 4147, sold to the Cross 4 Ranch Miles City, MT for $8,250. He's a SRS Balance 0609B that was born 03/09/17 at 86 lbs and was 783 lbs on his 205. His EPDs are BW -1.2, WW 60, YW 107, and Milk 28.